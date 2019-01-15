Godwin Tsa, Okwe Obi, Abuja & Joe Effiong, Uyo

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen yesterday refused to appear before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), as fireworks began on his trial over his alleged refusal to declare his assets.

This is even as the Federal High Court, Abuja, stopped the Federal Government from trying the CJN before the CCT.

The tribunal had sequel to an application by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) fixed his arraignment for yesterday.

At exactly 10am when the charge marked CCT/ ABJ/01/19, was called up, chairman of the tribunal, Justice Danladi Umar, demanded to know why the CJN was not in court and if he was served with the charge.

The prosecution counsel, Alhaji Aliyu Umar (SAN), who led five other lawyers, told the court: “When we went to his (CJN) house, he directed his personal assistant to collect the charge on his behalf. His personal assistant endorsed it, so he has been served.”

The FG, in the charge that was filed by the CCB, equally accused the CJN of operating foreign back accounts.

The prosecuting agency alleged that contrary to relevant laws regulating conduct of public office holders, the CJN maintained a domiciliary foreign currencies account that comprised of dollars account, pound sterling account and euro account.

Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), who led 46 other Senior Advocates of Nigeria and 43 other lawyers, told the tribunal that the CJN had filed a motion dated January 14, challenging jurisdiction of the tribunal to try him.

“We are not just challenging jurisdiction, we are even challenging the jurisdiction of this tribunal,” he submitted.

Olanipekun said the defendant was not in court because he has not been served with the summons of the tribunal.