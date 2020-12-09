Suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has finally honoured the invitation of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) in Abuja.

Before that, Magu had on Thursday and Friday last week, reported to CCB’s interview Room at the with Floor, Annex 3. Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja, with his lawyers where he was grilled for about four hours by a team of investigators.

The Bureau, had in a letter of invitation, requested Magu, to appear before it with documents of all his landed property, both developed and undeveloped.

Daily Sun learnt from a top source that the suspended EFCC boss was not attended to on his first visit as a result of the Annual Lecture of the Bureau on the “Fighting Corruption for Socio-Economic Development.

However, on Friday, December 4, he was specifically queried about alleged discrepancies in some of the asset declaration forms he filed and submitted in the past.

The CCB had earlier invited Magu on November 17 and asked him to come along with: Acknowledgement slips of all his assets declaration since he joined the public service; Copies of his appointment letter, acceptance, records of service and payslips from January to May, 2020; and all title documents of his landed properties both developed and undeveloped.

However, Magu told the Bureau in two letters that he would not be able to honour its invitation on the grounds of lack of access to the relevant documents which the CCB is demanding from him.

The suspended anti-corruption boss who spoke through his lawyer, Mr Wahab Shittu, explained that he did not shun the CCB invitation as reported by some sections of the media but only sought a new date over lack of access to relevant documents.

The letter reads in part, “ We wish to state with high sense of responsibility that we have written two letters to the Chairman of the CBB, intimating him about the inability of our client to have access to the relevant documents as required by the CCB.