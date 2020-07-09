Brown Chimezie

Following its acquisition in May 2018 by Swift and Allied Partners Limited, Assets Microfinance Bank Limited said it has recorded over a 150 per cent growth in its loan portfolio and about 200 per cent growth in savings and investments portfolio. The bank in a statement said that the financial institution was set up to empower Nigerians with greater financial freedom by making access to loans faster, simpler, safer and more affordable.

Speaking at the 2nd anniversary celebration of the bank, it’s Managing Director/ CEO, Idris Ibrahim said, “the growing number of well-meaning Nigerians looking to accomplish a short term goal is greatly hampered by the lack of sufficient and available funds. “Although the avenue for such wealth exists, there are bottlenecks that inhibit access and conditions are often steep and arduous. Here is why the business was setup – to alleviate such burden. We Are Financing The Future Of Africa.”

For a business poised to be the pacesetter in the provision of financial services to the unbanked and financially excluded population, the bank promises to accomplish even more in terms of financial empowerment for everyone.