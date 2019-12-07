Okwe Obi, Abuja

A Civil Rights Group, Bauchi Civil Society Organisation Network (BCSON) has accused the Bauchi State government of witch hunting former Governor Abubakar Mohammed, with the use of Bauchi State Funds and Assets Recovery Committee (BSFARC) set up by governor Bala Mohammed.

BCSON said the recent raid on Mohammed’s private residence, where the ex-governor’s fence was pulled down, and four brand new tractors and private cars were confiscated by governmnet officials, was illegal and primitive.

BCSON coordinator Mohammed Hussein in a statement has urged state Governor Bala Mohammed to tame the excesses of the BSFARC.

According to Hussein, “the intention of the committee is to ridicule the personality of an accomplished leader who served Bauchi State with sincerity, probity and adherence to rule of law.

“The primitive actions of the Recovery Committee has woken the group from slumber to map out the required defence mechanisms within the orbit of the law to strengthen the records and put those devils to shame, including their sponsors that have pending cases bordering on corruption, diversion and stealing of public funds in the courts.”

The group, Hussein said, wanted “to put a lie to the many falsehoods peddled by the Bauchi State Funds and Assets Recovery Committee in desperation to achieve a hidden agenda against certain targeted politicians in the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

He noted however that the “group will be the first to call to account the former governor if the action of the committee is not premeditated, because we abhor corruption and will call him out to face any genuine allegation.”