Samuel Chukwueze came off the bench and provided an assist as Villarreal worked out a well deserved 2-0 victory over Valladolid on Saturday.

Chukwueze started off the bench, coming on in the 66th minute and he was an instant impact.

The young winger scored a 7.3 rating, as per whoscored.com, in just 24 minutes on the pitch.

He picked out Javier Ontiveros on the far side of the post with a right-footed cross, and the Spanish midfielder headed home to score the match-winner for the host.

Club Legend Santi Cazorla had scored from the penalty spot (77′) earlier from the spot to give the Yellow Submarines the lead before Ontiveros’s debut goal (89′).

Saturday means Villarreal have now won back to back La Liga games for the first time since April 2019; following the 3-0 win over CD Leganes last weekend.