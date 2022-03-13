From Lateef Dada, Osogbo
The immediate past Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Diran Odeyemi, has commended Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for always standing by the party.
He, however, urged Wike to join hands with his counterpart in Oyo state, Seyi Makinde to ensure victory for the PDP in the forthcoming governorship poll in Ekiti and Osun states.
In a statement made available to Journalists in Osogbo on Sunday, Odeyemi also commended Wike for his loyalty, commitment and determination towards making PDP a ruling party at the federal level.
Odeyemi who also said plan by the PDP to retake power at the centre rest on the party’s performance in Ekiti and Osun governorship poll, called on Wike and Makinde to devise strategies that would deliver the two states to the party.
He said, “Governor Wike’s commitment to PDP is not hidden at all. It is obvious he is determined to ensure PDP get back power at the centre.
“We are now using this medium to tell him that he should support his brother, Governor Seyi Makinde and devise winning strategy that will ensure victory for PDP in Ekiti and Osun governorship polls.
“We members of PDP are giving him our words that we will reward his loyalty, commitment to the party, whenever he needs it,” he added.
