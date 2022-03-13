From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The immediate past Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Diran Odeyemi, has commended Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for always standing by the party.

He, however, urged Wike to join hands with his counterpart in Oyo state, Seyi Makinde to ensure victory for the PDP in the forthcoming governorship poll in Ekiti and Osun states.