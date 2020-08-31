Okwe Obi, Abuja

Peacebuilders under under the umbrella of Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners (SOKIPEP) have appealed to Governor Nasir El’Rufai to render financial assistance to those affected by the killings and kidnappings in southern Kaduna particularly those in hospitals and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

This is even as SOKIPEP thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for deploying special forces to quell the imbroglio rocking the area and hailed Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) for holding mediation talks between warring factions as it had restored peace among locals.

In a statement, yesterday, by its National Coordinator, Rev. Dauda Fadia, it appealed to locals to be mindful of their utterances in order not to fracture the fragile peace in the area.

“As men of God of different faiths, we must preach peace and pursue same at all times.

“This goes to show that they are not bias and are sensitive to the plight of our people. We commend them for their tireless efforts in seeing that Southern Kaduna is peaceful and life returning back to normal.”