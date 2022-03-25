From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

An Assistant Inspector of Corrections (AIC) with the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), Enugu State Command, Osmond Ifeoma has been arrested for trying to smuggle some substances suspected to be cannabis sativa into the Custodial Centre.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The suspect according to the Enugu Command of NCS has been given a departmental trial and handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for prosecution.

Disclosing this in a statement yesterday while reacting to an online publication that alleged that the officer in charge of Enugu Prison, heads a cartel smuggling sacks of cannabis, alcohol, mobile phones for inmates, the Command said it has zero tolerance for any act of trafficking.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer, Monday Emeka (DSC), the Command described the report as false, malicious and unpatriotic adding that it was working to ensure that the bad eggs were fished out.

The authorities said, “The command under the leadership of Nicholas Obiako, the Controller of Corrections stimulated a sting operation to entrench discipline among staff in conjunction with the officer in charge of stations in the Command, including Enugu Custodial Centre, which led to the arrest of AIC Osmond Ifeoma at Enugu Custodial Centre as he tried to smuggle some substances suspected to be cannabis sativa.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“He was tried departmentally and handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for prosecution as the command has zero tolerance for any act of trafficking and is working to ensure that the bad eggs are fished out. This is evident in fact that some staff were recently shown the way out.”

Further debunking the online publication they said, “That the three trucks of prohibited items were taken into the yard on 14th March, 2022 as alleged shows how mischievous the author is as the said date (14/03/2022) is a Monday when all vehicular movements and activities are usually grounded in the South East. How then did the truck transit on that date?

“More so, it was a combine team of the State Controller and that of the Officer In Charge Enugu Custodial Centre that arrested the suspected AIC Osmond Ifeoma, which makes the accusation of the officer in charge as leading the cartel, an unsellable defence/accusation.”

The Command therefore, assured the public that Custodial Centres in the state were safe and secured and that inmates in its custody were hale and hearty.

It urged the public to disregard the publication further describing it as the handiwork of mischief makers.