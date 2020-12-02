From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Tragedy struck Ikot Effanga community in Calabar Municipality as armed men killed Assistant Commissioner of Police Egbe Eko Edum after robbing him of valuables.

Edum, the Commanding Officer of No. 73 PMF Squadron, Magumeri, Borno State, was allegedly axed to death about 1:00 am on Wednesday, December 2, along Murtala Mohammed Highway.

A witness, who simply identified himself as Ekong, said Edum was coming in from his station to see his family in Calabar when suddenly his car developed a fault at Pepsi spot at Murtala Mohammed Highway.

Ekong said the police officer had tried calling his family to come and pick him up when suddenly unknown gunmen accosted them and later attacked them.

The witness said Edum was with a barrister friend when the robbers came and demanded their bags, his friend surrendering his while the officer refused, causing the armed men to attack him.

According to the witness, Edum, being a trained officer tried to struggle with them, but he was overpowered by the gunmen as they used axes and other lethal weapons to hack him to death.

Reacting, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident, added that Edum is an Assistant Commissioner of Police serving in Borno State.

‘He is not serving here. I think he was coming to see his family here in Cross River. He arrived Calabar as at about 1:00 am when the incident happened,’ the police spokeswoman said.