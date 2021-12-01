From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Iyagbugie Community Development Progressive Association in Ayua- Uzairue in Etsako West local government area of Edo State, has petitioned the State Police Commissioner, Mr Phillip Ogbadu alleging that the Ogieneni of Uzairue Kingdom, HRH, Alhaji Kadiri Imonighe Omogbai, was using some members of the local vigilante to remove the body’s sign post at Ayua, without any justification reason.

In the petition through the legal firm of Mokidi & Co. the body had, through two of its members, Mr Stephen Igbafe and Alhaji Abbas Imodagbe respectively, sought the intervention of the Police Commissioner in stopping the harassment of its members by the traditional ruler and his agents.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The petitioner alleged that armed vigilantes led by one Mohammed, who claims to be acting on behalf of the traditional ruler, had on two occasions pulled down the body’s sign post without any just cause.

Some inhabitants of Ayua village who spoke to journalists on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that the sign posts in question has the name of the association embossed on it, wondering why it had suddenly become an object of interest to the traditional ruler , adding that the sign posts have been erected on that same spot for over ten years.

They disclosed that the association, had its registered office at Ayua in Uzairue and duly registered body with the Edo State Ministry of Youth and Sports.

They added that the actions of the Ogieneni of Uzairue Kingdom as it relates to the association has become too overbearing of recent and appealed to the police to step in to avert crisis in the area.

Recall the first skirmish occurred June last year when the association’s sign post, erected in front of the building housing its office, was removed in a gestapo fashion by a team of well armed vigilantes, with a warning to deal with anyone who challenges them.

Speculations are rife within Uzairue clan that the monarch’s grouse on the “controversial” sign post relates to the rumour that the sign post contains inscription of the name of another village created out of Ayua by a rival kingdom which the Ogieneni frowns against, as seen as a direct affront on his authority.

However, attempt made to reach the traditional ruler failed as he could not be reached.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .