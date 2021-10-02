By Bolaji Okunola

The Academic and Research Libraries Section (ARLS), has called for increase funding of educational libraries to improve work efficiency and enhance productivity in higher institutions.

ARLS Chairman, Dr. Ifeanyi Ezema made the call on Wednesday at the three-day 7th annual conference of the association held at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka Enugu State.

Dr. Ezema said the need for increase funding of educational libraries at tertiary level by governments, heads of higher institutions and heads of academic and research institutions, has become imperative in view of the obvious realities and challenges the sector is facing in moulding future leaders and greater Nigerians.

“The theme of the conference: “Academic and Research Libraries in Digital Information Environment”, was adopted based on the numerous challenges facing academic libraries in the current digital environment particularly developing economy.

“These challenges are becoming increasingly complex with the present COVID-19 pandemic. Being at the center of academic activities in our higher institutions, academic libraries must congregate to chart better easy of mitigating these challenges.

“Funding of academic libraries in the pre COVID-19 global pandemic had been very precarious and has now been complicated with the current economic downturn.

