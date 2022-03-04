The Chairman, Joint National Association of Persons with Disability (JONAPWD) in Anambra, Mr Ugochukwu Okeke, has commended Gov. Willie Obiano for establishing and constituting members of the Disability Rights Commission (DRC).

Okeke made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Awka.

Okeke said that JONAPWD, an umbrella body of clusters of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), described Obiano as (Ogugua Ndi Olusi), meaning (comforter of the disabled persons).

Okeke said that DRC is a commission empowered by the Anambra State Disability Rights Law (2018) to ensure implementation of the law, which provides for welfare and total inclusion of PWDs in governance and in the society.

“By doing this, we can say again and again that the Goivernor (alias Akpokuedike Global) is a man of his words; filled with wisdom and fear of God.

“We recalled that it was during his tenure as governor, that the bill was passed by the State House of Assembly, and he assented to it at a time we requested that it should be made a Christmas package (gift) to us,” he said.

He said Obiano did not relent and appointed some disabled persons as aides, promoted some in the civil service as directors and permanent secretaries.

He said that the governor also rehabilitated, equipped and upgraded special education system in the state.

Okeke said that the governor appointed more sign language interpreters and established the office of the governor on disability matters, headed by a member of the union, Mr Chukwuka Ezewuzie.

“Obiano even made Ezewuzie his Special Adviser on disability matters to mention but few. So, his eight years in office have been eventful; a blessing to PWDs and fulfilling to all residents in Anambra,” he said.

Okeke thanked the governor for appointing Ezewuzie as the chairman of the disability commission, and other eminent citizens of the state he equally appointed as representatives of different organisations and institutions as the commissioners.

He said the appointment of Ezewuzie as chairman of the commission and “me as commissioner is a clear indication that the governor meant well for all Anambra persons with disabilities.

Okeke congratulated the incoming Gov. Charles Soludo, as he takes over the leadership on March 17, saying the union has no doubt of his capacity to do more for them.

“We JONAPWD, judging from your recent comments and constituted transition committee members, headed by Dr Oby Ezekwesili, are sure that your administration will not forget us, Congratulations,” he added.

Okeke said that JONAPWD congratulated Obiano for ending well and strong, adding that with so many developmental projects in the state, the governor has written his name in gold.

“Thank you for being God sent and a blessing to PWDs throughout your tenure. We are already missing our dear governor and pray for a good replacement. (NAN)