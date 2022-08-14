Association of Friends of Police have commended its patron, Dr Samson Adegoke, for his impactful support to the less privileged in the society, especially in Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

National Chairman of the association, Mr Ibrahim Babayo, National Chairman of the association made this known in Keffi on Saturday during a courtesy call on the patron to celebrate with him on his successful retirement as a civil servant.

Babayo said Adegoke who retired as a Director of Finance and Accounts at Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi, after a meritorious 35 years of service has contributed immensely to the uplifting of the less privileged in the society, especially in Keffi.

He appreciated God for preserving the life of Adegoke, who he revealed had touched the lives of the less privileged across board.

“Dr. Samson Adewole Adegoke according to available reports which we can also attest to is that he singlehandedly established Outsource Contractors, FMC Keffi and also touched the lives of the downtrodden in the society among others.

“He retired meritoriously and for some of us that have been with him, his retirement has increased his strength to serve Nigeria and beyond positively” he said.