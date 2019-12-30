The Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), Bayelsa state chapter has lauded the efforts of the three tiers of government at ensuring rice sufficiency across states of the federation.

The Chairman of the chapter , Mr Ezekiel Ogbianko, made the commendation in an interview the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa on Monday.

Ogbianko, who stressed the importance of farming to economy development, also commended the support of the federal government to its members on promotion of rice cultivation, especially in Bayelsa.

He described the Anchor Borrower Programme (ABP) as one of the best platforms that had lifted its members, including those in the rural areas, above limits.

“The Federal government, President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has done well to our members and other farmers across states in the country; the issue of loan and inputs supply cannot be left out.

“I am happy for our members in Bayelsa because we are gradually coming up as one of the rice-producing states.

“Only in 2019, we cleared and cultivated rice in over 5, 000 hectares of land.

“Over 950 young farmers across the eight local government areas of Bayelsa have been engaged in mechanise farming in 2019,” Ogbianko said.

The Chairman also congratulated the Bayelsa Governor-elect, Chief David Lyon and his Deputy, Sen. Biobarakumo Degi-Eremienyo, on their victory at the Nov. 16 governorship election.

“The victory is for all the good people of Bayelsa. The manner in which the election was conducted shows that our democracy is becoming mature.

“The Governor-elect has to follow the initiative of President Mohammadu Buhari on agriculture development to make rice, cassava and other farm produce more surplus for the people,” he said.(NAN)