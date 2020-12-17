Association of Outstanding Professionals of Nigeria (AOPN) has inducted new Fellows at its 2020 Virtual Fellowship investiture and Membership Induction ceremony presided over by National President, Dr Obiora Madu.

Those inducted include Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Global Strategic Outsourcing Ltd, Dr Olukayode Ogunlowo, Senator Gbolahan Dada, representing Otta, Ogun West Senatorial Zone, Mazi Sonny Allison, Founder/Executive Chairman, GMC Logistics Ltd, Roselyn Onalaja, Managing Director/CEO StreSert Integrated Ltd, Mr Taiwo Ajibola, Managing Director, MDS Logistics Limited and Mr Kofi Sagoe, Managing Director VT Leasing Limited.

In his speech, the guest speaker, Mr Femi Boyede, in his paper titled ‘Redesigning Service Delivery Portfolio for the New Norm’, tasked members on the essence of the legislation drive as a vehicle for transformation and urged members to close ranks and strive to achieve the much-awaited restructuring and repositioning the economy.

He tasked Senator Dada on the need to work towards actualising a legislative framework to create a vibrant legislative road map for the economic development of the country.