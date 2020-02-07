Henry Uche

Following the incessant crimes and other security threats bedevilling the residents of Oteyi community in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos, the leadership of Oteyi Resident Association (ORA), has kicked against the spate of insecurity and other forms of intimidation against them.

The community made up of Eight Zones said their lives and properties are no longer safe due to the activities of some selfish and greedy persons who have connived with the Land Owners (Omonile) to inflict pains on them.

Speaking with newsmen after a peaceful protest at the residence of the “Omenile” Chairman, Teslim Adeshina, the speaker of the Group, Okechukwu Onuoha, alleged that their former Chairman, Austin Ojukwu, who was impeached in 2016 has teamed up with some persons to form a parallel group known as “Fidelity”, and others which has not only caused chaos but security breach in the same community.

According to him, ORA is calling on the impeached Chairman to cease from causing confusion and trouble in the Land and render a proper account of stewardship to ORA. “We want everyone to know that Ojukwu was impeached by the people who elected him into office and should render proper account of his administration and desist from any act that is inimical to the peace and progress of Oteyi Residents” he said.

He further stated that the only recognized Chairman of the community is Mr. Maduka Charles, warning that Ojukwu and his cohorts must stop planting seeds of discord among residents.

“A very minor group held elections in the absence of over 90 per cent members of the Association/ residents with the backing of the Community Development Area (CDA). We are stating it very clear that the election is null and void. The CDA should come down to the people to know what they need and stop being lopsided”.