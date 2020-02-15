The Delta Shippers Association (DelSA), on Saturday commended the Federal Government for the dredging of the Warri/Escravos channel.

Vice President of the association, Mr Simon Asite, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Warri that the proactive step showed that the government was determined to revive the moribund Delta ports for optimum performance.

NAN reports that the Escravos bar in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta through which vessels sail into the Delta ports, had been shallowed over the years, until the dragging.

Asite said that the dredging was another way of diversifying the nation’s monolithic economy which was dependent on oil.

He said: “It will create job for the teeming unemployed youth in the society.

“In addition to creating jobs, it will also help to increase the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for both the state and federal governments.

“We have been advocating for the dredging of the Warri/Escravos channel, which is the gateway to cargoes coming into Delta port,” he said.

According to the maritime operator, heavier vessels including ocean-going liners would sail into Delta ports when completely dredged.