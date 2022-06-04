The Association for Fertility and Reproductive Health (AFRH) in Nigeria, says it will do everything possible within medical procedure to address childlessness among couples.

Dr Ibrahim Wada, the AFRH President, said this at a news conference on the forthcoming World Fertility Month in Abuja.

According to him, the association will leave no stone unturned to bring succour to couples looking for children.

Wada, however, said that the association would need to ensure the highest standard in looking for solution.

He said that the association had a duty to self regulate, adding that fertility was an area where people got exploited unnecessarily.

He also said AFRH would ensure that activities of members were within acceptable standard, adding that it had a fertility forum where the association field questions from the public.

The AFRH president noted that the major concern remained acceptability and ethical practices, which were top agenda for members.

He further said that Nigeria was getting it right in the area of fertility, as many people came from outside the country to seek succour.

“People are coming willingly from abroad to Nigeria to undertake fertility treatment. It shows that what we are doing is good and I am pleased with the advanced technology,” he said.

Wada said that the association would not force anyone to take fertility treatment that did not agree with their faith or culture, but that AFRH had a duty to keep reminding Nigerians how it could collectively tackle fertility problem

He listed the focus of AFRH to include: safe fertility practice within ethical realm and ensure clinics were up to standards set in its guideline for self regulation.

He said that others are; to educate all practitioners in the field of art to work with the executive and legislative arms of government and its patients to ensure best practices in the field of assisted reproductive theory.(NAN)