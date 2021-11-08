Prominent Businessman, Kesington Adebukola Adebutu, will lead an array of dignitaries from across the country to the annual presidential night and induction of new members of the famous social club, the Association of Friends which will take place on Sunday, November 14 in Lagos.

Apart from Adebutu, who is the patron of the club, other prominent guests expected at the usually colourful event include Tajudeen Owoyemi, who will be the chairman of the event. Royal fathers among whom are the Elegushi of Ikateland, Saheed Elegushi, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Kabiru Adewale Shotobi and the Oniru of Iruland, Abduwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal are also expected to attend the ceremony.

Club Secretary, Adetayo Banjo, who disclosed this at a press conference in Lagos said top on the programme of the event is the formal inauguration of the new President of the club, Adetokunbo Adedeji, and members of his executive.

The King of world beats, Sunday Adeniyi, also known as King Sunny Ade, would be on the band stand just as 12 new members would also be formally admitted to the club during the ceremony.

