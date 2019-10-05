Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu and his Ogun State counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun are expected as the special guests of honour at the special Presidential night of the famous social Club, Association of friends which holds in Lagos on October 13 at its Maryland, Lagos club house.

The climax of the event which is a follow-up to the clubs 40th anniversary features the formal induction of Astute business man and the Asoju Oba of Lagos, High Chief (Dr) Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu, CON, KJN, FISM as the grand Patron of the club.

Other notable personalities that will also be inducted as members of the Association of friends otherwise known as “Up Asso” are the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Adewale Sotobi and the Former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Justus Olugbenga Daniel.

The Club Secretary, Otunba Bayo Babatunde who disclosed this at a Press Conference in Lagos stated that the President of the club, Dr Oluropo Owolabi will be the Chief host at the event explaining that the choice of Dr Adebutu who is also the Balogun of Remoland as the it’s Grand Patron was a tough one but it was a unanimous decision of the club’s Board of Trustees.

“The Association of Friends is 41 years old and for the first time in the history of our 41 years, we shall be having the investiture of our first ever grand patron in person of High Chief Adebutu. His choice was a tough call but it was a unanimous decision among members of our Board of Trustees given his relentless and continuous efforts and generous disposition to the club overtime” he explained

He disclosed that preceding the induction ceremony will be the formal commissioning and dedication of a newly built multi-games sports complex named after Dr Adebutu just as an elderly member of the club and the King of world beats, Sunday Adegeye also known as King Sunny Ade is expected to put up an exciting performance to welcome invited guests to the event.

He pointed out that the Presidential night which is expected to be graced by prominent Nigerians is a follow-up to the 40th anniversary of the club at which the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN delivered a lecture entitled “Restructuring of the Nigerian Federation, to be or not to be” which drew a large attendance of the crème de la crème of the society early this year.