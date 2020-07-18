Earlier today the executives and members of the Association of movie producers in Nigeria paid a courtesy visit to the family of @princenednwoko on the arrival of the new born baby, at the visit Mrs @regina.daniels became the member of the Association officially, we were well received by the latest grandmother in town @rita.daniels06 who made sure she welcomed us in a very traditional way, in her words She said that she was very happy to receive the executives and members of her association who came to share in her joy.

The Association of movie producers in Nigeria ( AMP ) also opened An account for the young prince Munir Neji Ned Nwoko as part of our campaign to encourage early saving and also presented a congratulatory card to Prince Ned Nwoko and his Nollywood Actress wife, Regina Daniels Nwoko.