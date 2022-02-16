From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Nigeria Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers has raised the alarm over the unsafe importation of petroleum gas products through the borders of Northern Nigeria, saying the region must address the menace to avert disaster.

National President of the association, Olatunbosun Abiodeen Oladapo, while briefing the media in Kano, Wednesday, lamented that the unwholesome activities of these unlicensed dealers smuggling the products across the country’s borders was capable of leading to accidents that could lead to loss of lives and property.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

“The way they arrange the cylinders of the gas products as they smuggled them into the country is terrible and a big risk to the safety of the society as a whole” he declared.

“Most of the cylinders that they are bringing in are over-filled. They are expired and they are not fit for use or fit to accommodate LPG” he disclosed

“The gas they are even bringing in are off- specification, their pressure is far more than what is allowed in this country. Their gas is inclined for use in more temperate countries… The gas equipment at our homes cannot ordinarily withstand them. What this means is that there could be domestic accident at any time” he lamented.

He stressed that there was enough gas for all in Nigeria, wondering why any dealer would prefer to import or smuggle petroleum gas from outside the country.

Oladapo pointed out that beyond the issue of importation, unlicensed dealers have been found to neglect safety protocols in handling the products in their marketing premises adding that this too could lead to tragic accidents and avoidable loss of lives.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He advised residents to be wary of where to purchase their gas petroleum products from, urging them to buy only from accredited plants or from licensed dealers in their states of residence.

“It is also our responsibility to speak out today and call the attention of everybody to this trend. As an association, we must not wait until there is a terrible accident on account of this illegality before we speak to the hearing of the authorities” he stated

“We hereby call on the various agencies assigned with the responsibility of checking cross border movements of man and materials, particularly the Nigeria Customs, the Immigration Service, and also the National Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Police and the state government to all rise up to the challenge and check this phenomenon” he stated.

He also appealed to the Standard Organization of Nigeria(SON) and the Department of Petroleum Resources to move in and fish out these unlicensed dealers in the gas sector even as he appealed to these unlicenced dealers to apply for licenses from the regulating authorities and regulate their activities within the provisions of the law. End.