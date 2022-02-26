From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Inter-Tribal Traditional Leaders Association of Nigeria, Saturday, condemned the killings of defenceless cattle traders by a yet to be identified gunmen in Abia State cattle market.

A statement signed by the National Chairman of the association, Igwe Boniface Ibekwe , Eze Ndigbo Kano, including Ndanusa Yakubu, Sarkin Napuwan Katsina; Musa Mohammed Dongon Gadi, Sarkin Hausawa Agege and Hassan A Yusuf Oba Yoruba Borno described the tragedy as cold- hearted, unjustified and callous and reprehensible.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The Association, which is made up of traditional leaders of local communities across Nigeria, stressed that today’s modern civilized Nigeria has no place for the perpetration of such animal responses to percieved adversaries.

The Association affirmed that it would watch over the case with keen interest and would leave no stone unturned until justice was exhaustively done and the perpetrators of the unknown arrested and brought to justice.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The Association appreciated the Governor of Abia State, Ekezie Ikpeazu, for his sympathetic gesture to the families of the victims by financing the burial of the deceased and paying compensation for their killed cattle.

The Association condoled their colleague, Sarkin Hausawa of Ab8a State, Yaro Danladi; the Hausa Community in Abia state and the immediate families of the victims..

They appealed to the nation’s security agencies to take immediate measures to track down the perpetrators of the criminal act and to prevent future occurrence of similar incident.

They aldo tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to prioritize local integration and conflict prevention mechanism in the South East and in the rest of the region in Nigeria to avert future occurrence.