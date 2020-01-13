The old students of Maria Assumpta have reassured the school authority of their commitment to support the school towards making its products the best in the labour market.

President of the Maria Assumpta/Oguta Girls High School Old Girls Association, Helen Ogbogu, at the inaugural meeting of the association, said the effort was part of gestures to give back to the school.

“The aims and objective of the association is to give back to our alma mater what it took the school to mould us into the women of substance that we all are today,” she said.

Ogbogu noted that the old students decided to come together not only for merry-making, but also as a call to duty, an avenue for selfless service and enduring contributions to their root.

“Our motto indicates comradeship, it, therefore, implies that we must ensure we build on the relationships we all established here many decades ago,” she said.

She added that their coming together was in the bid for the school to continue to maintain the standard it has always been known for, while upholding the motto of the school.

She, however, said that the achievement of the association’s objectives depends largely on the total commitment of every member to the success of the association.

She said, “It will take a lot from each and every member. It will not just lie in being registered, coming for meetings and making merriment. The idea is coming together to make our upcoming girls to be firmly grounded and to be ‘a total woman’ being nurtured by the great school and to invariably make their parents happy too.

“We in the executive do not claim nor pretend to know it all. That is why we shall always rely on every member’s insight, suggestions, advice and guideline. In this group, your interests and goodwill will always be paramount to us.

“As we progress on this journey we shall be reaching out and engaging matrons and patrons that are free-spirited to make donations to the noble cause. The secret of getting ahead is getting started.”

Charging members that the seed they are all sowing presently may not germinate instantly, she assured them that the harvest shall be bountiful and multi-dimensional when it starts to blossom in due season.

She explained that the association would commence its action with its homecoming/reunion in December 2020.