President of Balogun Business Association (BBA), Mr Tony Obih, on Monday urged traders in the Lagos Trade Fair Complex where BBA was situated alongside other markets to remain at home.

Obih told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that, the directive was against the backdrop of misguided information making the rounds that, the industrial and merchandise markets would resume business activities by Thursday.

He said the government order on market closure was still subsisting as against belief that markets had been asked to open, saying only open markets that sold food items were allowed.

“I have been receiving calls from people telling me about market resumption, some even stated date that the market will reopen.

“I know that many of us have goods that are time bound and will want to dispose of such wares before expiring dates. I feel for you people but that should not compel us to run foul of the rule by going to reopen shops now.

“In the light of our current situation and government’s directives of lockdown in Lagos, BBA and other markets within the trade fair complex is not insulated from the state and we are aware some members depend on daily income to live,” he said.

He, however, appealed to the traders to bear the difficult situation of the lockdown, which might be depriving some of their basic needs and they should take it as a national sacrifice.

He added that the leadership of BBA urged all traders to be patient as the association was currently working on a means to reach out to members soon with palliatives to help mitigate the impact of the market closure.

According to him, BBA management may not bring food to individual residences due to movement restriction, but are working on a means to reach out to them through appropriate channels.

The president who stressed the need for everyone to remain law abiding especially this trying period to enable government surmount the CONVID-19 pandemic, noted that the market leadership was liaising with appropriate authorities to ensure the traders got what was due for them as business stimulus.

NAN reports that the market closed shop on March 27 for 7 days, to advance the social distancing meant to check the spread of the Coronavirus.

Traders were still on that before the Federal Government’s 14 days total lockdown on the state commenced.(NAN)