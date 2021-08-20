From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Governor Wike has declared that his administration will do everything possible to enhance the productivity of members of the state House of Assembly so that they can deliver on what their constituents expect of them.

He gave the assurance shortly after inspecting the progress of work at the new Legislators’ Quarters under construction in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

Governor Wike said the residential quarters for lawmakers is one of such motivation for them, so that they could have a conducive living place that would enhance their productivity.

He said: “It is important for every arm of government to have an environment that will enable them to do their work. The judiciary enjoys that, the executive enjoys that, and so, the legislature should also enjoy the same thing.

“We believe this will motivate them to do more for the people of the state, which they have been doing. The cooperation we have had with the legislature is quite tremendous. We will do anything to make sure they deliver what they are expected to do.”

Governor Wike, who acknowledged the effect the continual rainfall could have on the speed of the work, commended the contractors for the quality of work already accomplished.

According to the governor, having paid the contractors 70 per cent, the expectation is that the contractors would meet up with the time frame given them, which is December 2021.

“I know the rains have come seriously. But, having come out from the foundation to this level, I don’t think there is much problems. I’ve urged the contractors to make sure they keep to the date.

“We have paid 70 percent of this project and will not expect any complain from them. We are satisfied with the quality of work we are seeing for now. You know in building like this, the finishing is the most important thing,” he said.

Also speaking with newsmen, Ibani, said they were happy as lawmakers to receive support from the executive.

According to him, it was obvious to everybody that all the arms of government, under the leadership of Governor Wike, were working for the good of Rivers people.

“They are working in synergy to ensure Rivers gets to where it is supposed to be and that the future of the state and that of the people is quite protected under this government,” he said.

The speaker said when the new legislators’ quarters is completed, it would enhance the productivity of the state lawmakers.

“Productivity is key and for those who represent people, you know that our constituents and the state, are looking up to the legislature to ensure the dividends of democracy are provided by the executive,” he said.