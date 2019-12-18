Aston Villa are considering making a loan offer for Kelechi Iheanacho when the transfer window opens in January, according to Birmingham Mail.

Although Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers wants to keep the 23-year-old, he may be forced to consider his future having played just five times this season for the Foxes.

His first league game only came at the beginning of December against Everton.

The 23-year-old was the Foxes’ hero that day, providing an assist for Jamie Vardy, and netting the winner in stoppage time.

He was handed his first start in the 4-0 win over Villa, repeating the same feat from the Everton match.

However, in the foxes 1-1 draw against Norwich City last weekend, Iheanacho was taken off after 39 minutes with Rodgers saying he needed to tweak things upfront.

Such a decision may convince Iheanacho to look for a move away from the club, and Villa has offered him an escape route.

Villa, who are currently just three points above the relegation zone, are looking for firepower in their attacking department, and Iheanacho is one of the names on their list.