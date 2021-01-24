(dpa/NAN)

Aston Villa got back to their winning ways on Saturday with a 2-0 home victory over struggling Newcastle United.

First-half goals from Ollie Watkins and Bertrand Traore were enough for three points to lift them to eighth place in the English Premier League with 29 points after a coronavirus-enforced break.

Aston Villa have two games in hand because of an outbreak of coronavirus at their training facilities.

The outbreak forced manager Dean Smith and many first team players to isolate from Jan 6 and miss two fixtures.

Newcastle United meanwhile have not picked up a win in seven league games since Dec 12 and have slipped to 16th place on 19 points, seven clear of the relegation zone.