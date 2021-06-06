Aston Villa are leading Arsenal in the hunt for Norwich playmaker Emi Buendia, Goal can confirm, with Dean Smith’s side putting a “very good” offer on the table.

The 24-year-old, who has made Argentina’s senior squad for the first time during the latest round of international fixtures, has seen his stock rise since arriving in England back in 2018.

It is not known if the Gunners have tabled an offer for Buendia, with Villa now seen as the front runners to sign him having made their move.

Norwich are looking for around £40 million ($57m) from any deal involving Buendia, who has been one of their star players over the last few seasons.

Villa are the ones to have shown greater willingness to get near that figure, with a big-money bid having been made.

It is unclear if Arsenal have made an official offer for the player although they seemingly need to act fast to avoid missing out on the Argentine.