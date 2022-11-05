Unai Emery says winning silverware is at the top of his to-do list as new Aston Villa manager – before taking the club into Europe.

The 51-year-old Spaniard was speaking before his first match in charge at home to Manchester United on Sunday.

He arrives for his second spell in the Premier League, after previously managing Arsenal between May 2018 and November 2019.

“My dream is to win a trophy with Aston Villa,” said the ex-Villarreal boss.

“It’s my personal challenge at the beginning. My second dream, my objective will be to play in Europe.”

Emery led Arsenal to the 2019 Europa League final, which they lost 4-1 to Chelsea, but missed out on qualification for the Champions League after finishing fifth in his only full season in charge.

He was sacked in November, 2019, after just 18 months at the helm, following a poor run of results.

The Spaniard has a track record of success in European competition, leading Sevilla to three straight Europa League titles, between 2014 and 2016.

After leaving Arsenal, he went on to help La Liga side Villareal to their first European title, beating Manchester United 11-10 on penalties in the 2021 Europa League final after seeing off the Gunners in the last four.