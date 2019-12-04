Another Premier League club, Aston Villa, wants Super Eagles’ striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, on loan in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international was named man-of-the-match for his display after assisting Jamie Vardy for their equaliser in the 68th minute before scoring the stoppage-time goal to extend Leicester City’s winning run to six matches.

According to Birmingham Mail reports that Villa coach, Dean Smith, is considering a move for Iheanacho in the winter transfer window, as the West Midlands club, currently looking for a back up for summer arrival, Wesley, with Jonathan Kodjia consistently linked with a move abroad and the latter injured.

However, Dean Smith is unlikely to spend in the new year after forking out a lot in the summer; the Villa boss is thought to want to add quality and depth to his squad for the second half of the season.

Iheanacho has now scored three goals from the same number appearances for Leicester City this season, although he has found back of the net 13 times in 66 appearances for Leicester City since joining them from Manchester City in 2017.