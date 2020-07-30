Two Premier League clubs have joined the race to sign Leicester City’s Nigeria international, Kelechi Iheanacho in the ongoing transfer window, according to Allnigeriasoccer.com.

Newcastle United were earlier exploring ways to sign the 2013 FIFA U17 World Cup Golden Ball winner but now face competition from newly-promoted West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa, who escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth on the final day of the 2019-2020 season.

Aston Villa found themselves battling for survival because they did not have a striker of Premier League standard in their ranks, and are in the market for offensive reinforcements ahead of the new season.

Signed from Racing Genk in the January transfer window, Tanzania captain Mbwana Samatta did not live up to his billing, scoring just one goal in 14 appearances for Aston Villa in the top-flight.

A move to either Aston Villa or West Brom would appeal to Iheanacho because he doesn’t need to move house as it would take him less than one hour by road from Leicester to Birmingham.