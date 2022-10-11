From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Edo South Senatorial District, Valentine Asuen, and Osaro Obazee, candidate for Oredo federal Constituency, have promised to work hard to improve the party’s reward system to promote commitment and loyalty in the party.

They gave the assurance while addressing the party faithful at the party’s Youth Summit in Benin City.

Asuen said he was once a youth leader of the party and so, very much aware of the plight of the youth, adding that he had before now complained of the reward system of the party but nothing has been done about it.

Besides, he promised to put modality in place to ensure that those who are working for the survival of the party are rewarded accordingly to further encourage them to do more for the party in the state.

Asuen, a businessman turned politician, said he was going to put into use the ingenuity that has made him succeed in his business in the state into politics so that they too feel the impact of the dividends of democracy.

Also speaking, Osaro Obazee, a former Chairman of Oredo Local Government Council, appealed to the APC faithful in the state not to lose hope in the party assuring that the reward system will be addressed adequately.

He said it is quite alarming that there are no local government chairmen in the state due to the inability of the governor to conduct the local government election. He admonished members to join hands together to rescue the state and ensure victory for the party.

The House of Representatives hopeful promised to address the irregularity with appropriate legislation at the house of representatives if elected.

On his part, the party youth leader, Tony Kaba, said the essence of the summit was to sensitise the youth on what to do before, during, and after the election, adding that the forum is to acquaint them with their candidates for various political positions in the forthcoming elections in the country.

Earlier, the state chairman of the party, Col. David Imuse, challenged the youths to go to their various constituencies and encourage other party members to vote and defend their votes.