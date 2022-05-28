From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has called off its two-week industrial action.

Polytechnic lecturers commenced a two weeks warning strike on the 16th of May to protest the slow attitude of the government towards fulfilling some aspects of the memorandum of action signed with the Union in 2021

A statement at the weekend, ASUP National Publicity Secretary, Abdullahi Yalwa, said the Union had requested its members to resume duties from May 30 2022

He disclosed that further updates shall be released after the ASUP’s 103rd meeting of NEC in June, and urged the government to take advantage of the window to address its outstanding demands.

“You may recall that our Union commenced a 2 weeks definite warning strike on the 16th of May, 2022 following the resolution of its emergency National Executive Council meeting of 11th of May, 2022. The decision was taken to protest the lethargic attitude of the government towards fulfilling some aspects of the memorandum of action signed with our Union in 2021

Within the period of the action, significant inroads were made in four (4) of the items in our list of demands.

“The 2 weeks definite strike of the Union will be rounding off on the 29th of May, 2022 as agreed by the emergency meeting of NEC. Consequently, the Union is requesting members to resume duties effective 30th of May, 2022 while hoping that the government will take advantage of the window to address the 5 outstanding items.

Further directives/ updates shall be released after the 103rd meeting of NEC which is scheduled to hold in the month of June, 2022 during which the situation shall be reviewed.” He said.

