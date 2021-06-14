By Gabriel Dike

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has condemned the recent attack, kidnapping and killing of a student at Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Kaduna State.

The union tasked the government and owners of tertiary institutions in the country to beef up security in public and private tertiary institutions.

ASUP President, Mr. Anderson Ezeibe, in a statement made available to Daily Sun, said the union received reports of yet another attack on the campus of Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic Kaduna by bandits in the late hours of June 10, 2021.

He said the attack was the third time, within a space of one year, that the polytechnic, owned by the Kaduna State Government and located along the Kaduna Zaria Express way, would be attacked by criminal elements, leaving its community in tears and sorrow with each attack.

Ezeibe said, in the latest incident, two academic staff and eight students were abducted, while one student was killed in the attack.

ASUP tasked the Kaduna State government to ensure the provision of adequate security for the institution in the form of a perimeter fence and adequate security personnel, to forestall future criminal activities in the institution, as no form of productive academic activity can be carried out in such an atmosphere of fear, which has been pervading the institution for sometime now.

Said he: “Same responsibility also goes to proprietors of institutions of learning in the country (public and private), to provide adequate security for staff and students in the wake of this new found appetite of criminal elements to attack such educational institutions.”