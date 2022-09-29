From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Academy Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Kaduna Polytechnic chapter has elected new executives to manage the affairs of the union for the next two years.

The new Chairman is Engr. Abubakar Jibrin Abdullahi while the Secretary is Comr. Hadiza Jamilu.

Other officials are; Engr. John Goji Usman, Vice Chairman; Engr. Jibril Bajeh, Assistant Gen. Secretary; Barr. Maryam Abdu-biu, Treasurer; Comrade Abubakar Abdulkadir, Financial Secretary; Comrade Ali Yahaya, Internal Auditor; Engr. Abdussalam Aminu Abubakar, Welfare Secretary and Engr. Aminu Uba Alhassan, Publicity Secretary.

In his acceptance speech, the new Chairman, Engr Abdullahi promised harmonious working relationship with the Rector, of the largest Polytechnic in Sub-Sahara Africa, Dr. Suleiman Umar, towards the attainment of the upgrade of the Institution to a university.

To him, ASUP as a labour union under his leadership, will without compromising the protection of its members’ rights ensure that Kaduna Polytechnic is well positioned to achieve greater heights, urging the management to work towards revival of staff development policy, provision of conducive learning environment for staff and students, revival of staff industrial training (SITCOM) for academic staff and payment of outstanding allowances and arrears.

“Having been given the responsibility of steering the affairs of this union, our aim as labour leaders is to ensure the continuous protection of the interest of members and also to ensure that the institution is well positioned to achieve greater heights. As Unlon leaders, we are open to dialogue and negotiation in getting the Polytechnic out of the “doldrums””, he said.

He specifically told the Rector that apart from the strive in infrastructural development witnessed; some principal areas needed to be addressed by his administration to be able to carry the community along and towards a significant revolution of the school.

“These include: putting all hands on deck to actualize the conversion of Kaduna Polytechnic to University; Revival of staff development policy; Ensuring a realistic Academic calendar for both regular and evening programmes; Provision of conducive learning environment for staff and student through provision of free Internet facilities; Revival of staff industrial training (SITCOM) for Academic staff; Payment of outstanding allowances and arrears; Best student retainership and Adhering to the provision of the Polytechnic Act,” he said.

