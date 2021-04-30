By Gabriel Dike

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has given the Federal Government conditions that must be met to suspend the one month-old strike.

The National President of ASUP, Anderson Ezeibe, said at the last meeting with government officials, some offers were made which requires the approval of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the union.

He confirmed that NEC accepted government offers with conditions that it must be implemented and funds release for the payment to lecturers and to polytechnics.

Ezeibe, who spoke at the congress of Yaba College of Technology, revealed that the Federal Government has agreed to make available #15billion revitalization fund to improve and upgrade infrastructure in the state and federal polytechnics.

According to him, members are awaiting the release of #4billion for the payment of ten months arrears of the new minimum wage.

The ASUP president disclosed that officials of the Federal Ministry of Education wanted the union to call off the strike based on promises made by government.

Ezeibe revealed that ASUP rejected government demand to call off the strike, insisting the release of funds and implementation must be made first before the union will consider suspending the industrial action.

He said during the strike, the Federal Government inaugurated Governing Councils for federal polytechnics, constituted visitation panels, promised to reconstitute the renegotiation committee and while CONTISS 15 issue is receiving attention.

Other demands yet to be addressed according to him, include payment for peculiar allowance, problems on IPPIS and new scheme of service for polytechnics system.

Recalled that ASUP members nationwide on April 6, embarked on strike to protest government neglect of the polytechnic system and non implement of their demands. The industrial action has crippled academic activities in state and federal polytechnics.