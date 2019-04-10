James Ojo, Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has called on the Federal Government to rescind the appointment of the rectors of Bida and Ile Oluji polytechnics or face a week industrial action.

In a communique signed by Chris Nkoro, the National Publicity Secretary, released at the end of its 94 NEC meeting, the union frowned at the shoddy process of appointing rectors in some polytechnics without due diligence.

“This has become an embarrassment to the sector and does not portend industrial harmony in the sector,” and particularly affected, recently, are Bida and Ile Ile-Oluji.

The union observed delay in payment of salaries, arrears of promotions and other infractions which are still sources of grave concern to the NEC, particularly in states like Abia, Kogi, Imo, Osun, Oyo, Benue, Nasarawa, Niger, Ekiti, Ondo and Zamfara.

As a result, the NEC, therefore, reiterated the firm invocation of the “no salary, no accreditation” policy on the institutions concerned and further urged that all cases of victimisation should be adequately redressed immediately.

On the just concluded 2019 general elections, NEC congratulated the successful candidates and condemned the pockets of violence in various parts of the country leading to loss of lives.

Also, NEC equally observed the rising cases of armed banditry and kidnapping in the country and called on government at all levels to be more alive to their responsibility of safe – guarding the life and property of Nigerians, irrespective of social strata or creed.