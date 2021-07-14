From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), yesterday, accused the Federal Government of appointing five unqualified rectors into five of the six newly established Federal Polytechnics in the country, pointing out the appointment was against the polytechnics act of 2019.

The ASUP National President, Mr Anderson Ezeibe, made accusation at the 100th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Union held at the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State.

He explained that to be qualified for rectorship position, such a person must be a Chief Lecturer with at least a minimum of five years in any of the polytechnics.

“Recently the Federal Government announced into existence six new Federal polytechnics in Cross River State, Oyo, Plateau, Benue and Borno States.

“And in the Federal polytechnics Amendement Act 2019, the qualification to the appointment of a rector in any of the polytechnics in Nigeria, such a person shall be a Chief Lecturer and must have not less than five years experience in any Nigeria polytechnics.

“Unfortunately five out of the six rectors that were appointed into this newly established polytechnics are neither chief lecturers, neither are they from any of this polytechnics in Nigeria.

“What it means is that they have fallen short of the qualifications required to be in that office”, Ezeibe said, adding that the union had already approached the court to seek redress over the appointment.

He disclosed that the Preident has already been served through substituted means in one of the national dailies following a court order.

Meanwhile, ‎the ASUP national president has called on the Edo State Government to pay five months salary arrears owed the workers of Edo State Polytechnic, Usen.

In his remarks, Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philips Shaibu, who was represented by his Deputy Cheif of Staff, Mr Jimoh Ijegbai, said that the government was aware of the lingering labour issues at the Edo Polytechnic, Usen, assuring that adequate steps were being taken to address it.

Also speaking, the Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Mustapha Zubair, lamented the poor rating of Polytechnic in Nigeria, saying that the Polytechnic Act has criteria specific for Polytechnic which the managers in the sector strive to accomplish.

He, therefore, urged the Union to choose dialogue in pursuing their agitation, saying that the just concluded strike by the Union yielded positive result following the release of N15 billion for the development of Polytechnics in the country.