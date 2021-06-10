By Gabriel Dike and Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has called of its 65-day-old industrial action following an assessment of the report that confirmed the gradual implementation of items contained in the Memorandum of Action (MoA) signed between the union and the Federal Government.

A statement by the union’s National Publicity Secretary, Abdullahi Yalwa, yesterday, said the suspension which takes effect from today is for a period of three months to enable government complete execution of items contained in the Memorandum of Action.

“As part of the efforts communicated by the Federal Ministry of Education, certain items have been fulfilled like the reconstitution and inauguration of governing councils and visitation panels in Nigerian Federal Polytechnics while we are led to believe that the release of funds for infrastructure revitalization and minimum wage arrears is currently being processed. Other items include the ongoing efforts at the review of the Scheme of Service and Conditions of Service for Polytechnics as well as the commencement of work towards resolution of the issues around CONTISS 15 migration arrears for the lower cadre. We also acknowledge the recent passage of the Bill for removal of the dichotomy against HND holders in the country,” ASUP said.