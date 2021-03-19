From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) says all its members nationwide will embark on what the union describes as a “comprehensive industrial action” from April 6, 2021 over, unresolved issues on previous communications with the Federal Government.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday at the end of its 99th national executive council meeting in Katsina, the ASUP President, Anderson Ezeibe, said that in March 2020, the union had drawn the attention of the Federal Government to issues bordering on the culture of neglect by government concerning the technology education sub-sector in the country.

The union accused the Federal Government of non- reconstitution of governing councils in Federal polytechnics as well as in many state-owned institutions, against extant provisions of various laws establishing them.

The ASUP as described as dubious and act of impunity, “plans by the Accountant-General of the Federation to deduct over N19 billion on the pretext of recovering purported Pay as You Earn tax liabilities from 19 Federal polytechnics.

“Our union views this attempt as dubious, painted in different colours of impunity and capable of further pauperising our members.

“Poor regulatory and standardisation of policies as seen in the appointment of unqualified persons as rectors and other principal officers in public and private polytechnics.”

The union also demanded release of the 10 months in arrears of the new minimum wage owed its members in Federal polytechnics and implementation of the policy in several other states.

“Implement contents of the NEEDS assessment report of 2014 in polytechnics.

“Stop attempts at forcing our members in colleges of Agriculture out of ASUP and implement the 65 years retirement age for academic staff in state owned institutions in Kano, Kaduna and others.”