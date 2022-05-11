From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has disclosed that it would be embarking on a two-week warning strike from Monday 16 May.

ASUP made this known in a statement issued after an Emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday.

In the statement, ASUP President, Mr Anderson Ezeibe said the federal government was yet to meet the union’s demands despite various ultimatums it had earlier given .

He said, “Our union suspended its industrial action declared on the 6th of April 2021 on the 10th of June, 2021 following the signing of a Memorandum of Action (MoA) with the government. The signed MoA contained a clear path to sustainable resolution of the issues in dispute with time lines attached to each of the items in dispute.

“The suspension of the industrial action was for a period of 3 months and to enable the government conclude processes already initiated in the direction of fulfillment of the items in the MoA which are process led.

“Nine months after the suspension of the industrial action and six months after the expiration of the three-month period of suspension, our Union’s NEC met in its 102nd meeting in Federal Polytechnic Mubi and after reviewing the report of the implementation of the MoA, resolved to issue a 1 month ultimatum to the government effective 4th April, 2022 to address the outstanding items in the MoA and other emergent issues or face the reality of another trade dispute with our Union.

“Our Union’s ultimatum expired on the 4th of May, 2022 and as is the norm, the Union’s NEC reconvened today, 11th of May, 2022 to review the response of the government to the ultimatum, particularly as it affects relevant agencies/functionaries of government.

Within the period of the ultimatum, the Union met with the National Board for Technical Education to review the grievances with a view to resolution. Another meeting fixed at the instance of the Minister of Education (after the expiration of the ultimatum) failed to meet basic requirements for collective bargaining. Our Union stayed away from the meeting as it was not structured to address the issues in dispute. The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment only acknowledged receipt of the union’s ultimatum and made no attempts at conciliation.

“Spirited efforts were also made by the Chairman of Chairmen of Governing Councils of Polytechnics in Nigeria and some members of the National Assembly in the direction of a resolution.”

“Following exhaustive deliberations, on the update as outlined above, the emergency meeting of the Union’s National Executive Council has resolved that members should withdraw their services in a 2 weeks industrial action with effect from Monday, 16th of May 2022.

“We are deploying this medium to equally appeal to members of the public to prevail on the government to do the needful within the 2 weeks period so as to avoid an indefinite shut down of the sector.” He said.

Ezeibe listed the items in dispute to include; non release of the approved revitalization fund for the sector: approved N15bn yet to be released 11 months after approval by the President; non release of arrears of the new minimum wage spanning 10 months.

Also included are; non release of the reviewed normative instruments for institution/management and programs accreditation: non compliance with approved retirement age, non deployment of approved salary structures, poor governance structure as well as other issues affecting standards particularly in state owned Polytechnics.