The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) chapter, has concluded plans to celebrate members at its award week, on Thursday.

Chairman of ASUP, YABATECH, Mr. Remi Ajiboye, said the activities will start with medical checkup for members and novelty match between academic staff.

Ajiboye said the high point of the event is the award and recognition ceremony scheduled for April 1, 2021, to honour former executives of the union and retired members.

According to him, 16 former executives of ASUP will receive awards, while nine retired members will be honoured.