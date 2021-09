By Chinenye Anuforo

ASUS has announced a major expansion of the brand’s ecosystem of solutions for empowering creators—including a more comprehensive array of new ProArt solutions, an expansive selection of Windows 11 laptops and PCs for creative professionals and prosumers, and a complete offering of laptops with OLED displays for all kinds of creators—at the Create the Uncreated launch event. Featuring new laptops, displays, peripherals, a desktop, a projector and a motherboard, the new lineup enables content creators of all types to thrive with optimal workflows and unique innovations.

“At our core, we are innovators who take pride in bringing our best ideas to life. So, today’s lineup delivers incredible experiences for creators, by creators—to turn imagination into reality,” noted ASUS co-CEO, Samson Hu.

“The all-new ASUS Zenbook, Vivobook, and ProArt Studiobook series will inspire content creators with its power and performance,” said Nicole Dezen, vice-president, device partner sales, Microsoft Corp. “Coupled with the ability to upgrade to Windows 11, users will experience new levels of productivity and creativity.”

In order to provide expansive possibilities for creators, ASUS continues to leverage strong partnerships. As a key partner of ASUS, NVIDIA delivers the industry-leading NVIDIA RTX™ GPUs, as well as the best support for creators with NVIDIA Studio—including app accelerations, dedicated studio drivers, and exclusive apps like NVIDIA Broadcast and Omniverse.

