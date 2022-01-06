Passionate about technology and driven by innovation, ASUS, a leading multinational computer and electronics company, has unveiled its new 17-inch foldable OLED laptop into the Nigerian market.

At the launch event tagged “The Incredible Unfolds | CES 2022”which held via its YouTube channel on Wednesday, ASUS revealed the new Zenbook17 Fold OLED alongside 5 other new unconventional laptops.

Aimed at giving its users an experience of the future, the new Zenbook17 Fold OLED features a foldable OLED panel with an ASUS exclusive hinge. Imagine carrying a laptop that is smaller than a sheet of A4-sized paper, this laptop becomes an ultraportable, easy-to-carry 12.5-inch device when folded and a large 17.3-inch OLED display when unfolded, giving an immersive visual experience.

Asus claims that the foldable OLED touchscreen comes with a 4:3 aspect ratio, supporting an ultrawide color gamut of 100% DCI-P3, a 2560 x 1920 resolution, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 0.2 ms response time, and 60 Hz refresh frame. It is also said to have certified VESA DisplayHDR™ 500 True Black and the PANTONE® Validated.

The ASUS Zenbook17 Fold OLED is powered by the latest Intel CPU paired with up to 16 GB LPDDR5 memory and 1TB PCIe 4.0×4 NVMe M.2 SSD, providing a higher computing performance for users.

Equipped with the company’s WiFi Master Premium technology, which has built-in dual band WiFi 6E wireless network for faster wireless transmission performance and adds exclusive Wi-Fi SmartConnect and stabilizer function. Asus has said that this will provide greater distance, stability, and a seamless wireless network experiences for users.

The ASUS Zenbook17 Fold OLED has a bundled Bluetooth keyboard with an ASUS ErgoSense design, providing users a comfortable typing experience. The keyboard achieves a 19.05 mm pitch, 0.2 mm dish-shaped indentation, and 1.4 mm key travel, improving the typing accuracy and replicating the comfort of using a desktop PC keyboard.

The ASUS Zenbook17 Fold OLED has a stereo quad-speaker sound system certified by the audio experts at Harman Kardon. Also supported by Dolby Atmos®, the sound system provides unrivaled audio quality,

The volume-enhancing, distortion-suppressing smart amplifier is equipped with a powerful DSP chip that can drive the twin speakers at the maximum volume possible while preventing long-term damage to the sensitive speaker voice coils.

Other amazing laptops revealed by ASUS at the event include the Chromebook Flip CX5 CX5601, Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402),Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402), CES2022 ExpertBook B5 series(B5402C/B5402F), and ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition.

Asus has said it will continue to reaffirmits position as a game changer that is setting the level, breaking it, and giving its customers mind blowing products back-to-back.

