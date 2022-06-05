From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ambrose Alli University (AAU) Ekpoma chapter, yesterday, admonished the university’s management to resort to dialogue in ending the prolonged strike rather than blackmailing the union.

The union made the call while reacting to a press statement, entitled “AAU Is Not Militarised! – A Rejoinder” jointly signed by Dr. Cyril Oziegbe Onogbosele and Dr. William Odion, Chairperson and Assistant Secretary of ASUU AAU, Ekpoma, respectively, and made available to journalists in Benin City.

The statement read in part: “The university administration should refrain from the use of force, blackmail, propaganda and falsehood in dealing with the current problems of the university.

“We strongly advise the university administration to embrace peace and dialogue in resolving the problems on ground and return the university to normalcy.”

The union said it never issued any threats to the institution’s management as claimed and that it should not base its judgement on hearsay, as the union had always remained law-abiding.

Continuing ASUU-AAU said: “The resolutions and directives of the congress of the union held on 25th May, 2022 are not hidden. They speak clearly or unambiguously on the union’s position on the crisis in the university.

“It is unfortunate that a high-ranking university administrator would rely on hearsay, speculations and conjectures to draw conclusions about “threat” to the university to willfully malign the union and militarised the campus.

