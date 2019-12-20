Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma chapter, yesterday, called on the Federal Government to tackle the high spate of insecurity on the nation’s highways to guarantee safety of travellers.

This is coming following the recent killing of Jerome Boluwaji Elusiyan of the Department of Paediatrics and Child Health, Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU) Ife, at the Iruekpen axis of the Benin-Auchi Road.

The union condoled with Elusiyan family, ‘the OAU branch and the entire university’. It also expressed dismay over the Federal Government’s attempt to forcefully enrol ASUU members in federal universities into the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

These were contained in a statement signed by Monday Igbafen and Anthony Coker, chairperson and secretary of the chapter respectively, at the end of a congress meeting held by the union on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

Expressing concern over the present controversy, accusation and counter-accusation trailing the idea of IPPIS, ASUU AAU, Ekpoma condemned government’s insistence on the matter.

The union, however, insisted that the whole idea of IPPIS was nothing but an attack on the union to distract it from critical core issues of concluding the renegotiation of 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement and the conclusive implementation of subsequent Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), including that of the 2019 Memorandum of Agreement (MoA).