Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Dr. Monday Igbafen, yesterday, said the institution remains a bonafide member of ASUU.

He claimed persons in the splinter group were suspended members of the union in the institution.

Dr. Igbafen, who spoke to newsmen in Benin City after the end of a special congress meeting, said the union was disturbed by report that AAU, Ekpoma, has joined the newly formed body that has carved itself out from ASUU.

“The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma chapter, held a special congress meeting today to review the reports in some sections of the media suggesting that there is in existence in ASUU splinter group known as Congress of University Academics (CONUA) wherein AAU, Ekpoma, was listed as one of the universities.

“After an exhaustive discussion of the report, the congress of ASUU AAU, Ekpoma observed that the said press reports are misleading and do not reflect the position on ground at AAU, Ekpoma.

“Congress noted that the two persons who are lecturers in AAU Ekpoma identified as promoters of the so-called CONUA, are on suspension from the union for transgressions against the union’s rules and ethics. Congress states categorically that aside from these two persons, there is no other academic staff in AAU, Ekpoma, who is known to belong to CONUA.”