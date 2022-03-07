From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma Chapter, yesterday, bemoaned and rejected the appointment of Profs. T.O. Agweda and M.A. Azeke as Acting Deputy Vice Chancellors for Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, saying action, unacceptable.

Recall Godwin Obaseki had on the 8th February, 2022 relieved Prof. Benson Osadolor of his appointment as Acting Vice Chancellor of the state-owed Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma and approved the immediate appointment of Prof. Sunny Adagbonyi as Osadolor’s replacement as Acting Vice Chancellor as well as the appointment of Prof. Theo. O. Agweda and Prof. Marshall Azeke as Acting Deputy Vice Chancellors Administration and Academic, respectively.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Rising from its March 3, 2022 meeting, where the Union discussed the relevant University laws or statutes as they relate to the appointment of an Acting Vice Chancellor and two Acting Deputy Vice Chancellors for the University by Governor Obaseki, ASUU, AAU, Ekpoma said the contentious Ambrose Alli University (Special Intervention Powers) Provisions Law 2021 with which the Visitor dispensed with the former Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Benson Osadolor, and appointed a new Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. A.S. Adagbonyin and two Acting Deputy Vice Chancellors, Prof. T. O. Agweda and Prof. M.A. Azeke made no provision(s) for the Visitor to appoint Deputy Vice Chancellors as he has done.

In a press statement in Benin City, the Union insisted that even the controversial Special Intervention Law did not in any way empower the Visitor to appoint Acting Deputy Vice Chancellors for the University.

According to the statement signed by Dr. Cyril Oziegbe Onogbosele and Dr. William Odion, Chairperson and Assistant Secretary of ASUU AAU, Ekpoma, respectively, the Union insisted that the Special Intervention Law only permitted the Visitor to appoint: (i) an interim Vice Chancellor, (ii) an interim Bursar, (iii) an interim Registrar, and (iv) an interim University Librarian, adding that such the special power of the Visitor to appoint the interim principal officers listed above is contained in Part I Section 2(c) of the Special Intervention Powers Provisions Law 2021 of the University.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The Union explained that the Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma Law 1999 (As Amended) made it abundantly clear the procedure for the appointment of Deputy Vice Chancellors for the University in Schedule 4 Section 1 subsection 1 (a-b) which specifically states that when a vacancy occurs in the office of a Deputy Vice Chancellor, Provost of a Campus, Registrar or Bursar, the manner of appointment shall be by the Council on the recommendation of the Vice Chancellor after consultation with the Senate.

The Union expressed shock and apprehension over the decision by Governor Obaseki to singlehandedly appoint and announce Profs. Theo O. Agweda and M. A. Azeke as Acting Deputy Vice Chancellors for the University, insisting that it was a breach of procedure and the relevant law.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

The Union therefore rejected the appointment of Profs. T.O. Agweda and M.A. Azeke as Acting Deputy Vice Chancellors for Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma and urged Governor Obaseki to allow the relevant provisions of the laws of the University to prevail in the appointment of Acting Deputy Vice Chancellors for the University.

Similarly, the union has broken its silence on the announced creation of additional campuses out of Ambrose Alli University to be located in Oredo and Owan West Local Government Areas of the State and described Governor Godwin Obaseki’s action as the height of impunity and intolerable disdain for the laws of the University.