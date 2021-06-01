From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma chapter, yesterday, called off its 66 days old strike.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Dr. Monday Igbafen and Dr. Anthony Aizebioje-Coker, Chairman and Secretary of the University’s branch of ASUU respectively and made available to newsmen in Benin City.

Dr. Igbafen said the suspension of the strike action was as a result of a Memorandum of Action (MoA), between the institution’s administration and the union after several engagements.

Igbafen said, at its meeting of Monday, 31st of May, 2021, where the MoA was received and discussed, the Congress of the University’s ASUU resolved to accept the said MoA and subsequently suspended its strike action, effective 31st of May, 2021.

He said the union gave the details of the MoA to include: That the government will meet its obligation of paying the first tranche of the outstanding emoluments to the staff of the university within the week.

He also said the first tranche constitutes a minimum of two months full (gross) salaries (January and February, 2021) as well as two months of outstanding check-off dues and other sundry deductions (April and May, 2020).

He reiterated that the first tranche should be paid in the first week of June, 2021while the remaining emolument (salaries, check-off dues and other sundry deductions) should also be paid on or before the 30th of June 2021.

He assured that no member of the union will be victimized because of the strike action, stressing that if the above condition is breached within the specified period, the strike action shall resume without notice.

The ASUU-AAU boss however, advised against the breach of the said MoA in the interest of sustained industrial peace in the institution, while appreciating the resilience of members, the patience of students and parents during the period of the suspended strike action.